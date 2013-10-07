Robbers caught on CCTV jailed after mother calls police

Video

Two armed robbers who were caught on CCTV have been jailed after one of their mothers reported them to police on the day of the crime.

Bernadette Chapman, 27, and James Clewes, 32, took money, cigarettes and alcohol from the Best One shop on Rochdale Road, Bury on 23 May after threatening staff with knives.

Chapman later confessed what she had done to her mother, who phoned police.

The pair, from Bury, were jailed at Bolton Crown Court on Friday.

Clewes was sentenced to three years four months in prison, while Chapman received two years six months.