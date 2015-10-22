Video
Greater Manchester 'trafficking victim' ate food from dustbin
A senior police officer describes the "horrible" experiences of seven suspected trafficking victims rescued in Greater Manchester.
They are in a "place of safety" following three days of action by Greater Manchester Police against human slavery.
Det Ch Insp Russ Jackson said one man told officers he had eaten food from a dustbin.
Twenty-four people have been arrested on suspicion of offences including trafficking, sexual exploitation and immigration.
