Durban Mill chimney in Oldham demolished

A 100-year-old chimney in Greater Manchester has been demolished to make way for a new housing development.

The 40m high (130ft) Durban Mill chimney in Hollinwood, Oldham, was was built in 1905 by Durban Mill Co and taken over by Lancashire Cotton Corporation in 1957.

Production ceased in 1962, and the building was then used as a warehouse.

The mill has been empty since 2008 and the land is now expected to be used for housing.