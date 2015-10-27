WW2 veteran launches campaign for bomber crew recognition

Video

A 92-year-old war veteran has launched an online petition on the Downing Street website to gain recognition for RAF bomber crews who flew out of Italy during World War Two.

Theo Eaves, from Cheshire, was a wireless operator in a Wellington bomber, often coming under attack as his crew targeted enemy assets across Europe.

But when a Bomber Command clasp was issued in 2013, he was told he is not eligible as he did not fly from the UK.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said it accepted that "some of the bomber squadrons based overseas did undertake sorties into Northern Europe, including Germany, but as these were not a part of Bomber Command, those personnel cannot apply for the Bomber Command Clasp".

Naomi Cornwell from BBC North West Tonight reports.