Halloween House in Salford raises £2,500 for charities

A couple have transformed their home for Halloween to raise money for a charity campaign set up in memory of two of their friends.

Martin and Sam Lee, from Salford, Greater Manchester, have thrown open the doors of their house in aid of St Ann's Hospice and St David's Hospice.

They are hoping to beat the £3,000 they raised for Cancer Research UK last year.

More than 1,400 people have visited their Halloween House since it opened last weekend, raising £2,500.