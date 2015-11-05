Two-year-old Wigan girl given early Christmas by bikers

Video

A two-year-old girl who has been given a few months to live has received early Christmas gifts from a group of bikers during a ride in Greater Manchester.

Amelia Morris from Wigan has Tay Sachs disease, a rare and fatal genetic disorder damaging the nervous system.

Her mother, Whitney Morris, has launched a fundraising campaign to give her daughter a special last Christmas.

Mrs Morris said she was "overwhelmed" by the turnout at the ride and had "no words to describe how much the bikers have done".

"We just want her to enjoy every single day she has left", she added.

Organiser Kath Marland said everyone involved in the event in Wigan was "absolutely fantastic".