Cycle rage in Manchester investigated by police
Police are investigating footage showing a cyclist smashing a bike into a car windscreen during a dispute with a motorist in Manchester.
The Manchester Evening News reported the attack was filmed on a driver's dashboard camera on Wilmslow Road, Chorlton upon Medlock, at about 18:30 BST on Sunday.
Greater Manchester Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident come forward.
27 Mar 2017
