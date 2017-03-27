Cyclist filmed smashing a windscreen with a bike
Video

Cycle rage in Manchester investigated by police

Police are investigating footage showing a cyclist smashing a bike into a car windscreen during a dispute with a motorist in Manchester.

The Manchester Evening News reported the attack was filmed on a driver's dashboard camera on Wilmslow Road, Chorlton upon Medlock, at about 18:30 BST on Sunday.

Greater Manchester Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident come forward.

