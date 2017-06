Video

The father of Manchester attack victim Martyn Hett told mourners his son's life "was one long rollercoaster ride" as hundreds gathered to say goodbye at his funeral.

Coronation Street stars joined hundreds of people to celebrate his life.

The 29-year-old was one of 22 people who died when Salman Abedi detonated a homemade bomb at an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May.