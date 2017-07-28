Runner Amy Hughes world record bid declined

Video

A runner who logged 520 miles on a treadmill over seven days has had her hopes for a world record dashed.

Amy Hughes, from Cheshire, did the challenge in September, when she logged three more miles than the current record.

However, she is now "furious" after Guinness World Records declined it, citing her boyfriend, who logged the challenge, as not being independent.

GWR said official witnesses should not be linked with record attempters.