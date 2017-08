Video

Footage has been released of a gang chasing and hunting down a man who was murdered because he strayed into their territory.

Abdul Wahab Hafidah, 18, was chased during rush hour through the streets in Manchester on 12 May, 2016.

One member of the group knocked him down with a car.

This allowed the group to punch, kick and stab Mr Hafidah to death.

Gang 'chased and hunted' murder victim