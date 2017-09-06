Manchester museum buys historic Suffragette banner

Video

A Suffragette banner more than 100 years old is back in the city where the movement was born.

Manchester People's History Museum has bought the banner which first flew in 1908, five years after Emmeline Pankhurst founded the Women's Social and Political Union in Manchester.

It was waved at the 1908 Heaton Park Suffragette rally attended by more than 50,000 people.

It will be displayed at the museum from next year to celebrate the centenary of women gaining the right to vote.