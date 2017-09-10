Isle of Man TT crash rider's widow backs racing

Video

The widow of rider who was killed on the Isle of Man TT racing course has defended the sport.

Paul Shoesmith, 50, from Poynton, was killed on a practice lap on the opening day of the 2016 TT Races.

Mr Shoesmith had earlier completed his fastest ever lap around the TT Mountain Course in the Superbike Race, lapping at 125.896mph and finishing 29th.

His widow Janet Cowden says it is "disrespectful" to "slate" the races.

