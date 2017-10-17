Students flee blaze at high-rise flats

Video
Manchester students flee fire in high-rise accommodation
A large fire that left hundreds of students fleeing a high-rise accommodation block may have been started deliberately, police believe.
The blaze broke out at the Unite Students Parkway Gate halls in Manchester at about 22:45 BST on Monday.
Residents were evacuated while firefighters tackled the fire, which started in a ground floor storeroom.
Several students claimed they had not heard fire alarms sound.
A spokesman for Unite Students said: "We are aware of claims that some alarms worked and others didn't. We are investigating these claims alongside Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service."
-
17 Oct 2017
- From the section Manchester