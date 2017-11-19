Video
Manchester Arena attack survivor returns to karate club
Lily Harrison, who was injured after the Manchester attack, has rejoined her karate club at the opening of its new premises.
The eight-year-old suffered shrapnel wounds after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at an Ariane Grande concert in May.
She said karate "made me feel a lot less down" as her club opened their venue in Cheadle Hulme, Stockport.
Yunus Mulla from BBC North West Tonight reports.
-
19 Nov 2017
- From the section Manchester