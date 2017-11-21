Masked men attempt 'horrific' carjacking

Video

Footage of a "horrific" carjacking attempt by two masked men, which saw them hack at a car window with axes, has been released by police.

The 51-year-old woman driver's Bentley Bentayga was targeted while waiting at traffic lights on Angouleme Way in Bury at about 18:20 GMT on 15 November.

Greater Manchester Police said the driver was not injured but had been left shaken by the "disturbing and unprovoked" attack.

A force spokesman said two moped riders had followed the car prior to the attack.