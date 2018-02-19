Passengers walk next to the tracks

Video

Some Metrolink passengers in Manchester walked next to tram tracks after being stranded between stations.

Adam Higgins shared this footage of him and fellow passengers walking to Cornbrook.

He said he was on a tram between Trafford Bar and Cornbrook for more than an hour and the driver "reluctantly" opened the doors after a passenger said she needed to use the toilet.

Mr Higgins said the passengers jumped to the ground before walking to Cornbrook in the dark.

Metrolink has apologised for the issues.