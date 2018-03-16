'I never thought I would be homeless'
How one man was saved by a Manchester homeless centre

Casper Thomas never dreamt he would be working full-time yet homeless when he reached the age of 30.

A relationship breakdown saw him without a home of his own which also added to his mental health issues.

However his life has been turned around by the Longford Centre in Manchester which aims to rehabilitate homeless people.

