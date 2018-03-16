'I never thought I would be homeless'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How one man was saved by a Manchester homeless centre
Casper Thomas never dreamt he would be working full-time yet homeless when he reached the age of 30.
A relationship breakdown saw him without a home of his own which also added to his mental health issues.
However his life has been turned around by the Longford Centre in Manchester which aims to rehabilitate homeless people.
-
16 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-manchester-43410082/how-one-man-was-saved-by-a-manchester-homeless-centreRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window