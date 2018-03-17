Pies pay homage to Wigan's Will Grigg

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bakery creates Will Grigg pie to celebrate Wigan's FA Cup success
A bakery has created a pie paying homage to Wigan Athletic's Will Grigg ahead of the team's FA Cup quarter-final fixture this weekend.
The pie includes chorizo, chicken and a spicy curry sauce and is "hot and fiery to match Will's reputation", Dave Shaw of the Rolling Pin Bakery said.
Wigan face Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.
-
17 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-manchester-43441579/bakery-creates-will-grigg-pie-to-celebrate-wigan-s-fa-cup-successRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window