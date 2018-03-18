Drone footage shows extent of mill fire

Media player
Stalybridge mill fire: Drone footage shows extent of blaze
Drone footage has show the extent of a major fire at a mill building in Greater Manchester.
The fire broke out late on Saturday night at Ray Mill, Stalybridge.
At its height, five storeys of the building were alight.
18 Mar 2018
