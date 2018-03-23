Police inspector guilty of wife's murder

Video

Police inspector Darren McKie has been convicted of murdering his detective wife Leanne and dumping her body in a lake.

McKie, 43, had denied the murder of his 39-year-old wife but admitted her manslaughter during his trial.

Mrs McKie was found strangled in Poynton Lake in Cheshire on 29 September.

The couple lived in Wilmslow and both worked for Greater Manchester Police.