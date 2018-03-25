Police officer slashed with sword

Media player
Police officer seriously injured in Manchester sword attack
A police officer has been seriously injured and taken to hospital after being slashed with a sword.
The attack happened at about 13:50 BST in Demesne Road, Whalley Range, Manchester.
A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing of a bladed article and assaulting a police officer.
The officer's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
25 Mar 2018
