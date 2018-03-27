Media player
Manchester attack: Firefighters 'would have been great help'
Manchester Arena bomb survivor Martin Hibbert says he is "sure" firefighters "would have been a great help" in the immediate aftermath of the blast.
He was one of more than 700 people injured on 22 May 2017 when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a home-made device in which 22 people were killed.
The Kerslake Report into the emergency services response found "out of the loop" fire crews were delayed by two hours.
27 Mar 2018
