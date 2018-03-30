Video
The 'unseen' Bolton veterans in need of help
A woman who joined the RAF aged 16 and later struggled with returning to civilian life has described her work helping to support other veterans.
Cait Smith, who also served in the Royal Signals, says not all veterans are "little old men with medals" and many are younger men and women who have difficulty readjusting.
She now runs the Bolton Armed Forces centre with her partner, helping former Army, Navy and RAF service personnel every day.
