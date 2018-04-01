Easter 'a risky time for hungry dogs'

Media player
Vet warns of dangers of Easter chocolate for dogs
Sinead Bennett, of Petmedics in Manchester, said Easter was one of the busiest times of the year for vets as they deal with pets that have got sick after stealing their owners' treats.
01 Apr 2018
