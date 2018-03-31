Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Manchester wrestler uses his student loan to fund journey to the Commonwealth Games
A Manchester wrestler bound for the Commonwealth Games has used his student loan to plug his funding gap.
Team England are funding Charlie Bowling's trip to Australia but he has to cover the costs of his day-to-day training.
Charlie said: “I think if I can perform at my best I’ll be able to bring back a medal for Team England.”
31 Mar 2018
