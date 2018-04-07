Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Salford University robot 'is like one of us'
A robot invented at Salford University can complete household chores, raise the alarm in an emergency and even detect a gas leak.
Carrie can also answer general knowledge questions and will send a text to an emergency contact if its owner falls.
Dr Theo Theodoridis said: "It can behave like one of us."
07 Apr 2018
