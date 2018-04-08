Arrests follow Manchester derby brawl

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Arrests after Manchester City v Manchester United derby brawl
Eight people were arrested following a city centre brawl before the Manchester City v Manchester United derby on Saturday.
A gang of men was seen fighting and throwing traffic cones in the city centre and being chased by more than a dozen police officers.
-
08 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-manchester-43688799/arrests-after-manchester-city-v-manchester-united-derby-brawlRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window