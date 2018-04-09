'Bionic woman' walks Manchester Marathon

Video

A woman left paralysed from the chest down following a 2007 riding accident is determined to complete the Manchester Marathon - even if it takes her a week to complete the 26-mile course.

Claire Lomas, from Leicestershire, uses a special "bionic" suit.

She has previously completed the London Marathon and Great North Run, hand-cycled across the UK, raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity and been appointed MBE.