Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Manchester's Bee in the City designs chosen
Designs have been chosen for one of Manchester's biggest public art exhibitions, Bee in the City, featuring 80 giant bees this summer.
After the exhibition ends, the bees will be auctioned off for the We Love MCR charity.
-
11 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-manchester-43719346/manchester-s-bee-in-the-city-designs-chosenRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window