Video

A teenage girl who suffered multiple injuries in the Manchester Arena attack is to take part in a charity run in aid of the hospital where she was treated.

Freya Lewis, from Holmes Chapel in Cheshire, suffered horrific injuries in the bomb attack last May and spent five weeks in the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.

The 15-year-old, who had to use a wheelchair for three months, is to take part in the Junior Great Manchester Run, which will be held on 20 May - two days before the first anniversary of the attack.

She said she wanted to give the staff who cared for her "the recognition that they deserve".