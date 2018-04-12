'Trauma teddies' to help traffic police

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Greater Manchester traffic police get 'trauma teddy bears' to help comfort children
The "trauma teddies" will be used to help officers comfort children involved in road traffic accidents.
-
12 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-manchester-43733191/greater-manchester-traffic-police-get-trauma-teddy-bears-to-help-comfort-childrenRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window