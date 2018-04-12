Video

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse's report into the exploitation of boys in Rochdale has found "valuable opportunities were lost" to charge and prosecute the late Liberal MP Cyril Smith.

Smith, who died in 2010, was accused of carrying out abuse in the town which he represented in Parliament from 1972 to 1992.

One victim, who said he was abused at the hands of Cyril Smith, told the BBC: "I'm 70 now and I'm still feeling the pain and suffering as I did."