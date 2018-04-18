Media player
Rochdale Council leader in road repairs threat recording
Rochdale Council leader Allen Brett has been recorded saying he might withhold road repair funds in wards where his party performs badly in local elections.
The BBC has obtained audio of Rochdale's Allen Brett secretly recorded at a Labour group meeting.
Mr Brett said the recording was a "breach of trust" and the remarks were "not meant to be... taken seriously".
18 Apr 2018
