New trains to address overcrowding

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New TransPennine Express trains to help overcrowding
A fleet of new trains will be on the tracks in the north of England from August to help deal with overcrowding.
There will be 220 more carriages on the TransPennine Express routes by the end of 2019.
-
18 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-manchester-43814306/new-transpennine-express-trains-to-help-overcrowdingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window