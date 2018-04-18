From fruit waste to fruit beer

Media player
Fruit destined for the bin brewed into beer in Manchester
Community food waste charity FareShare has teamed up with Marble Brewery to make beer from fruit that would otherwise be thrown away.
18 Apr 2018
