Cafe helping former prisoners 'transform'

A cafe in Greater Manchester which only employs former prisoners is helping them stay away from crime.

Just 3.7% of staff at The Mess Cafe in Sharston, Wythenshawe, re-offend, compared with Ministry of Justice figures from 2016 that show 28.7% of adults and 42.3% of juveniles in England and Wales re-offended.

Worker Ruth Devent, who was once jailed for domestic violence, said: "My life is completely different. It's a complete transformation, and my kids are proud of me as well."