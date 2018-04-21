Robbers used duvet cover in shop raid
Three men were caught on CCTV robbing a shop using a green spotty duvet cover to hold the stolen goods.

They threatened the shop worker in Northenden with two wine bottles and a pair of scissors before fleeing with alcohol, cash and cigarettes.

Police said the men, who raided the shop on 17 March, fled in a black BMW towards Gatley and urged anyone with information to contact them.

