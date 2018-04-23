Video

Plans have been approved to make an area of Liverpool city centre more family-friendly by making the most of its links to The Beatles.

The area around The Cavern Club, where the band played many of their early shows, is known for its nightlife, but Liverpool City Council wants to create a 24-hour offering.

Peter Hooton, singer of indie band The Farm, leads the Beatles Legacy Group.

He said the Mathew Street area needs to offer "more of a mix".