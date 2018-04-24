Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Homeless Jesus Christ' sculpture unveiled in Manchester
A new sculpture depicting Jesus Christ sleeping rough has been installed in Manchester city centre.
Jesus the Homeless, by the Canadian artist Timothy Schmalz, depicts a figure lying on a bench. Its pierced feet indicate it is Jesus.
The sculpture is situated outside St Ann's Church and has been blessed by the Bishop of Manchester.
24 Apr 2018
