Homeless Jesus Christ statue unveiled
A new sculpture depicting Jesus Christ sleeping rough has been installed in Manchester city centre.

Jesus the Homeless, by the Canadian artist Timothy Schmalz, depicts a figure lying on a bench. Its pierced feet indicate it is Jesus.

The sculpture is situated outside St Ann's Church and has been blessed by the Bishop of Manchester.

  • 24 Apr 2018