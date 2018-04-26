Media player
How diet 'helps with my Alzheimer's disease'
An 82-year-old woman with Alzheimer's disease says changing her diet has improved her condition.
Sylvia Hatzer, from Bury in Greater Manchester, says it's made a big difference.
26 Apr 2018
