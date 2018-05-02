Media player
Burnley pub to be renamed in honour of manager Sean Dyche
A pub in Burnley is set to be renamed in honour of Clarets manager Sean Dyche following his side's qualification for next season's Europa League.
The Princess Royal, not far from the football club's stadium, could be known as The Royal Dyche, according to landlady Justine Lorriman.
02 May 2018
