Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Denton pupils become 'traffic wardens'
Pupils at a Greater Manchester school have started handing out mock parking tickets to drivers who cause obstructions near their school.
Drivers are asked by the young traffic wardens to think about safety and pollution.
The initiative at Russell Scott Primary School in Denton is led by headteacher Steve Marsland, who is keen to get more pupils to walk to school.
-
02 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window