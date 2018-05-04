Brothers try to blow up cash machines
CCTV reveals moment man escapes explosion in Warrington ATM raid

CCTV footage has revealed the moment a man narrowly avoided injury as he tried to blow up a cash machine.

David Culshaw, 50, and his 51-year-old brother Michael, both of Leigh, Greater Manchester, gas canisters in an attempted to break into the machine on two separate occasions at a Spar store at Risley in Warrington, Cheshire.

The second failed attempt showed one of the brothers - although it is unclear which one - having to jump back to avoid an explosion.

Both were sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court to 10 years in prison after admitting a range of chargers, including intent to cause an explosion likely to endanger life or property.

