Was Jesus Rochdale's good luck charm?
Rochdale: 'Spanish Dale' lends support to keep team up

Was Jesus, the Spanish Rochdale superfan, a good luck charm for Rochdale as the club kept their place in League One?

Thanks to a group of fans who raised funds to fly him over, Jesus Sanchez - who is known by his Twitter handle 'Spanish Dale' - witnessed the club avoid relegation on his first visit to Spotland on Saturday.

  • 09 May 2018