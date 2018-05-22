Video

A "Trees of Hope" trail is allowing people to write tributes and messages of love and support to victims on the anniversary of the Manchester Arena attack.

Messages on specially designed tags can be attached to 28 Japanese maple trees from Manchester Victoria station to St Ann's Square until 27 May.

Manchester City Council said every message will be preserved and kept in an archive of the city's response to the attack.

Leader Sir Richard Leese, said: "We saw last year in countless good deeds, instances of compassion and refusal to give in to hatred that the worst of times can bring out the best in people.

"That is the hope that the Trees of Hope trail will symbolise."