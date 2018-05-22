Video

Adam Lawler, 16, was at the concert at the Manchester Arena with his friend Olivia Campbell-Hardy, who died in the suicide bombing a year ago.

He was hit by shrapnel and suffered multiple injuries.

"If I could go back in time, I would change everything. But I can't, so what I'm going to do is I'm going to try and live my best life," he said.

"We won't be beaten because we're Manchester."