Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Northern: Passengers react after timetable changes cause delays
Passengers have reacted to widespread Northern rail delays after timetable changes were introduced on 20 May.
One man said: "We could do without the extra hour it's cost us."
Another passenger added: "It's been a bit hard for us, being a bit disabled."
-
01 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-manchester-44334525/northern-passengers-react-after-timetable-changes-cause-delaysRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window