Video
Hillsborough inquiry to be treated as manslaughter
The police chief leading the criminal investigation into the Hillsborough disaster said he had the "nerve, honesty and integrity" to see justice is done.
Jon Stoddart, the former chief constable of Durham Police, told BBC North West Tonight's Roger Johnson he is treating the deaths of 96 Liverpool football fans in 1989 as a manslaughter inquiry.
Fresh inquests into the deaths are due to start next year.
-
15 Oct 2013
- From the section Liverpool