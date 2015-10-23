Rugby players scale Kilimanjaro for 'highest ever' rugby league match

Video

A group of rugby league players climbed Kilimanjaro as part of a charity challenge to stage the sport's highest ever match.

The group tackled Africa's highest peak to raise money for the Steve Prescott Foundation, in memory of the St Helens player who died two years ago from abdominal cancer.

The group - a mixture of professional players and charity supporters - reached a height of about 5,791m (19,000 ft) before playing the match.

They will now submit details to Guinness World Records.