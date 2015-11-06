Time-lapse video shows Liverpool's poppies installation

Video

A cascade of ceramic poppies has been displayed in Liverpool ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

The "weeping window" was first put on display last year at the Tower of London, with those flowers now draped down St George's Hall.

The exhibition is part of a tour of the poppies across the UK which will last until 2018 before they become permanently based at the Imperial War Museums in London and Manchester.

This time-lapse footage shows how the display in Liverpool was put together.

Video courtesy of Andy Shukie Photography.